Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Shares Inclined By 5.97% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 5.58 million Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.53. With the company’s per share price at $75.07 changed hands at -$2.75 or -3.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.38B. PENN’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.16% off its 52-week high of $142.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.09, which suggests the last value was 30.61% up since then. When we look at Penn National Gaming Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.72 million.

Analysts gave the Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended PENN as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.87.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Instantly PENN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 86.40 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted -3.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.08%, with the 5-day performance at -11.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is 5.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PENN’s forecast low is $31.00 with $140.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 58.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Penn National Gaming Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.70% over the past 6 months, a 164.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Penn National Gaming Inc. will fall -6.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,000.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 61.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.51 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Penn National Gaming Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.13 billion and $1.03 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 44.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.33%. The 2021 estimates are for Penn National Gaming Inc. earnings to increase by 164.60%.

PENN Dividends

Penn National Gaming Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.69% of Penn National Gaming Inc. shares while 87.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.46%. There are 87.94% institutions holding the Penn National Gaming Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.36% of the shares, roughly 20.88 million PENN shares worth $2.19 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.28% or 16.07 million shares worth $1.68 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Baron Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 6.25 million shares estimated at $654.73 million under it, the former controlled 3.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 4.51 million shares worth around $473.24 million.