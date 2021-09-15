PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -85.73% Loss

In the latest trading session, 2.01 million PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $61.38 changing hands around $5.37 or 9.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.44B. PAR’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.2% off its 52-week high of $90.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.16, which suggests the last value was 42.72% up since then. When we look at PAR Technology Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 257.66K.

Analysts gave the PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PAR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PAR Technology Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.55.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) trade information

Instantly PAR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 71.57 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 9.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.80%, with the 5-day performance at -19.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) is -11.19% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PAR’s forecast low is $90.00 with $114.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.63% for it to hit the projected low.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PAR Technology Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.51% over the past 6 months, a -112.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PAR Technology Corporation will fall -175.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.12 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that PAR Technology Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $75.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $51.83 million and $58.52 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -56.70%. The 2021 estimates are for PAR Technology Corporation earnings to decrease by -100.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.00% per year.

PAR Dividends

PAR Technology Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 04 and November 08.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.86% of PAR Technology Corporation shares while 94.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.05%. There are 94.84% institutions holding the PAR Technology Corporation stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 10.24% of the shares, roughly 2.65 million PAR shares worth $185.26 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.45% or 2.44 million shares worth $170.99 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 1.81 million shares estimated at $126.37 million under it, the former controlled 6.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 3.69% of the shares, roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $66.68 million.