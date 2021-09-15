Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.12 million Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.58. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.30 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $370.62M. NATâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -78.7% off its 52-week high of $4.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.08, which suggests the last value was 9.57% up since then. When we look at Nordic American Tankers Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Analysts gave the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NAT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nordic American Tankers Limitedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Instantly NAT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.49 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted 0.00% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.03%, with the 5-day performance at -6.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is 3.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.34% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NATâ€™s forecast low is $2.50 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -117.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nordic American Tankers Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -34.47% over the past 6 months, a -264.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nordic American Tankers Limited will fall -142.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -56.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.13 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Nordic American Tankers Limitedâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $50.43 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37.29 million and $16.29 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -48.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 209.50%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Nordic American Tankers Limited earnings to increase by 561.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19. The 12.17% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 12.17% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 11.04 per year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.12% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares while 31.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.49%. There are 31.48% institutions holding the Nordic American Tankers Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.26% of the shares, roughly 9.48 million NAT shares worth $30.81 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.16% or 4.79 million shares worth $15.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. With 3.55 million shares estimated at $12.35 million under it, the former controlled 2.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 3.26 million shares worth around $10.8 million.