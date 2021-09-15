MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 0.43% Incline

In the latest trading session, 9.12 million MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.36 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.22M. MOSY’s current price is a discount, trading about -100.56% off its 52-week high of $10.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 74.81% up since then. When we look at MoSys Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Analysts gave the MoSys Inc. (MOSY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MOSY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MoSys Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) trade information

Instantly MOSY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.63 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 0.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 118.85%, with the 5-day performance at -7.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is -4.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MOSY’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -273.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -273.13% for it to hit the projected low.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -29.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.34 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that MoSys Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019 will be $3.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.21 million and $4.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -31.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 58.00%. The 2021 estimates are for MoSys Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

MOSY Dividends

MoSys Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.17% of MoSys Inc. shares while 17.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.40%. There are 17.02% institutions holding the MoSys Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.23% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million MOSY shares worth $0.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.07% or 72993.0 shares worth $0.28 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 55607.0 shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 19875.0 shares worth around $76717.0.