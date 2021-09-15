Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 4.13 million Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.06. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $9.69 changed hands at $0.12 or 1.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.30B. MBTâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -0.1% off its 52-week high of $9.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.72, which suggests the last value was 20.33% up since then. When we look at Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Companyâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Analysts gave the Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MBT as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Companyâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) trade information

Instantly MBT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.70 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 1.25% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.27%, with the 5-day performance at 5.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) is 12.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.85 days.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 11.64% over the past 6 months, a -20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company will rise 133.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.76 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Companyâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.86 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.52 billion and $1.69 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company earnings to increase by 20.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.08% per year.

MBT Dividends

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 9.80% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.95. It is important to note, however, that the 9.80% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 9.45 per year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares while 28.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.55%. There are 28.55% institutions holding the Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stock share, with Lazard Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.21% of the shares, roughly 32.05 million MBT shares worth $267.27 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.16% or 21.59 million shares worth $180.03 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 7.8 million shares estimated at $65.08 million under it, the former controlled 0.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 6.39 million shares worth around $54.15 million.