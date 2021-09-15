MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch MDXG Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 5.79 million MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $5.57 changed hands at -$0.71 or -11.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $616.32M. MDXG’s last price was a discount, traded about -187.07% off its 52-week high of $15.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.32, which suggests the last value was 4.49% up since then. When we look at MiMedx Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MDXG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MiMedx Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) trade information

Instantly MDXG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -64.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.99 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted -11.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.66%, with the 5-day performance at -64.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) is -53.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MDXG’s forecast low is $8.50 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -312.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -52.6% for it to hit the projected low.

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MiMedx Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.11% over the past 6 months, a 63.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.26 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that MiMedx Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $62.41 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.80%. The 2021 estimates are for MiMedx Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -221.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

MDXG Dividends

MiMedx Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08.

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.33% of MiMedx Group Inc. shares while 50.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.83%. There are 50.54% institutions holding the MiMedx Group Inc. stock share, with Essex Woodlands Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 21.20% of the shares, roughly 23.38 million MDXG shares worth $240.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.74% or 4.12 million shares worth $42.45 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.5 million shares estimated at $25.76 million under it, the former controlled 2.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $14.63 million.