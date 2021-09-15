Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.43 million Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.85 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.44B. MDLA’s current price is a discount, trading about -42.63% off its 52-week high of $48.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.58, which suggests the last value was 30.34% up since then. When we look at Medallia Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.98 million.

Analysts gave the Medallia Inc. (MDLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended MDLA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Medallia Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) trade information

Instantly MDLA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.89 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.81%, with the 5-day performance at 0.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) is 0.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MDLA’s forecast low is $34.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -0.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Medallia Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.14% over the past 6 months, a -950.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Medallia Inc. will fall -400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $145.04 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Medallia Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $154.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $116.91 million and $128.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for Medallia Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

MDLA Dividends

Medallia Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 01 and December 06.

Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.28% of Medallia Inc. shares while 81.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.77%. There are 81.32% institutions holding the Medallia Inc. stock share, with SC US (TTGP) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 20.64% of the shares, roughly 32.73 million MDLA shares worth $1.1 billion.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.36% or 13.26 million shares worth $447.44 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.08 million shares estimated at $137.53 million under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.54% of the shares, roughly 2.45 million shares worth around $82.55 million.