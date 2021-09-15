Let’s Talk About Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY)’s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.54 changing hands around $1.46 or 5.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.03B. ELY’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.27% off its 52-week high of $37.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.62, which suggests the last value was 48.77% up since then. When we look at Callaway Golf Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Analysts gave the Callaway Golf Company (ELY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ELY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Callaway Golf Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) trade information

Instantly ELY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 28.75 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 5.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.79%, with the 5-day performance at -6.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) is -7.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ELY’s forecast low is $33.00 with $49.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Callaway Golf Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.42% over the past 6 months, a -41.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 32.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Callaway Golf Company will fall -101.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 93.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $824.6 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Callaway Golf Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $676.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $475.56 million and $374.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 73.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 80.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -57.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Callaway Golf Company earnings to decrease by -263.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.90% per year.

ELY Dividends

Callaway Golf Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.24 per year.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.07% of Callaway Golf Company shares while 73.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.68%. There are 73.16% institutions holding the Callaway Golf Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.09% of the shares, roughly 14.94 million ELY shares worth $399.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.33% or 7.99 million shares worth $213.84 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.33 million shares estimated at $233.52 million under it, the former controlled 3.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.45% of the shares, roughly 2.69 million shares worth around $71.83 million.