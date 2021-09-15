Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)

In the last trading session, 5.5 million Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s per share price at $6.15 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.33B. HL’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.33% off its 52-week high of $9.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.31, which suggests the last value was 29.92% up since then. When we look at Hecla Mining Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.65 million.

Analysts gave the Hecla Mining Company (HL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hecla Mining Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Instantly HL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.26 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.88%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is 0.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HL’s forecast low is $6.50 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hecla Mining Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.47% over the past 6 months, a 400.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hecla Mining Company will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $202.43 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Hecla Mining Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $201.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $199.7 million and $188.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Hecla Mining Company earnings to increase by 83.90%.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12. The 0.65% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.65% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.33 per year.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.55% of Hecla Mining Company shares while 64.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.78%. There are 64.76% institutions holding the Hecla Mining Company stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.60% of the shares, roughly 51.55 million HL shares worth $383.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.34% or 50.15 million shares worth $373.14 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 27.03 million shares estimated at $201.11 million under it, the former controlled 5.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.92% of the shares, roughly 21.06 million shares worth around $156.66 million.