Let’s Jump Into The Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.2 million Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.72 changing hands around $0.4 or 5.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.51B. VET’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.28% off its 52-week high of $9.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.13, which suggests the last value was 72.41% up since then. When we look at Vermilion Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Analysts gave the Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended VET as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Instantly VET is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.79 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 5.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.49%, with the 5-day performance at 7.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is 3.24% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.68, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VET’s forecast low is $6.37 with $13.21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vermilion Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.49% over the past 6 months, a 143.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -69.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vermilion Energy Inc. will rise 173.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -69.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $225.21 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vermilion Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018 will be $201.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $204.56 million and $205.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Vermilion Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 136.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.76% per year.

VET Dividends

Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.28% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares while 21.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.29%. There are 21.79% institutions holding the Vermilion Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.83% of the shares, roughly 4.59 million VET shares worth $40.14 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.72% or 2.78 million shares worth $24.33 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. With 1.85 million shares estimated at $13.69 million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held about 0.68% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $8.16 million.