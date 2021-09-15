Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) Stock Forecast For 2021: Weak With A -106.66 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 51.55 million Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $38.71 changed hands at -$4.18 or -9.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.87B. LVS’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.46% off its 52-week high of $66.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.42, which suggests the last value was 5.92% up since then. When we look at Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.30 million.

Analysts gave the Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended LVS as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) trade information

Instantly LVS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 45.52 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted -9.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.05%, with the 5-day performance at -13.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is -3.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LVS’s forecast low is $50.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -106.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Las Vegas Sands Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.42% over the past 6 months, a 64.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Las Vegas Sands Corp. will rise 89.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 145.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 61.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.51 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $586 million and $1.15 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 158.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 68.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings to decrease by -163.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.25% per year.

LVS Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 19 and October 25. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.75 per year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.19% of Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares while 40.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.68%. There are 40.18% institutions holding the Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.43% of the shares, roughly 26.17 million LVS shares worth $1.56 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.55% or 19.52 million shares worth $1.16 billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 10.76 million shares estimated at $641.07 million under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 6.58 million shares worth around $392.24 million.