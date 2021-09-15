Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session, 1.38 million Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.65 changing hands around $1.94 or 5.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.13B. JAMF’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.05% off its 52-week high of $40.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.77, which suggests the last value was 26.24% up since then. When we look at Jamf Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 555.54K.

Analysts gave the Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended JAMF as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Jamf Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) trade information

Instantly JAMF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 38.93 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 5.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.35%, with the 5-day performance at -1.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) is 7.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JAMF’s forecast low is $35.00 with $57.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jamf Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.20% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jamf Holding Corp. will fall -85.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $93.7 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Jamf Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $98.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $70.4 million and $76.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for Jamf Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 25.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 51.35% per year.

JAMF Dividends

Jamf Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.40% of Jamf Holding Corp. shares while 88.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.91%. There are 88.65% institutions holding the Jamf Holding Corp. stock share, with Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 61.79% of the shares, roughly 72.85 million JAMF shares worth $2.57 billion.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.79% or 5.65 million shares worth $199.46 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 2.81 million shares estimated at $99.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $44.29 million.