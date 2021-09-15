Is VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.15 changed hands at $0.54 or 2.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.52B. VZIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.39% off its 52-week high of $28.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.25, which suggests the last value was 9.92% up since then. When we look at VIZIO Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 925.40K.

Analysts gave the VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VZIO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VIZIO Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

Instantly VZIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.92 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 2.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.26%, with the 5-day performance at 2.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) is -11.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VZIO’s forecast low is $27.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -77.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -40.99% for it to hit the projected low.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $629.9 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that VIZIO Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $829.37 million.

The 2021 estimates are for VIZIO Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 345.60%.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.14% of VIZIO Holding Corp. shares while 14.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.36%. There are 14.34% institutions holding the VIZIO Holding Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.92% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million VZIO shares worth $44.75 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.37% or 1.19 million shares worth $32.03 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 0.81 million shares estimated at $21.97 million under it, the former controlled 0.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $14.23 million.