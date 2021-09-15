Is Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.71 changed hands at -$0.98 or -26.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.62M. NUWE’s current price is a discount, trading about -363.84% off its 52-week high of $12.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.42, which suggests the last value was -26.2% down since then. When we look at Nuwellis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 219.89K.

Analysts gave the Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NUWE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information

Instantly NUWE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.19 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted -26.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.06%, with the 5-day performance at -9.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) is -13.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47840.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.21% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NUWE’s forecast low is $9.00 with $22.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -721.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -232.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nuwellis Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.86% over the past 6 months, a 71.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for Nuwellis Inc. earnings to increase by 96.20%.

NUWE Dividends

Nuwellis Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 06.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of Nuwellis Inc. shares while 31.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.79%. There are 31.71% institutions holding the Nuwellis Inc. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.65% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million NUWE shares worth $2.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.29% or 0.21 million shares worth $1.27 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $1.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 38753.0 shares worth around $0.23 million.