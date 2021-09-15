Is APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 2.78 million APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.19 changing hands around $0.6 or 2.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.24B. APG’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.7% off its 52-week high of $23.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.00, which suggests the last value was 38.65% up since then. When we look at APi Group Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 850.97K.

Analysts gave the APi Group Corporation (APG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended APG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. APi Group Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) trade information

Instantly APG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 22.99 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 2.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.44%, with the 5-day performance at -10.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) is -7.50% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APG’s forecast low is $24.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.26% for it to hit the projected low.

APi Group Corporation (APG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for APi Group Corporation will fall -10.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.01 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that APi Group Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $955.39 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.30%. The 2021 estimates are for APi Group Corporation earnings to decrease by -462.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

APG Dividends

APi Group Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.89% of APi Group Corporation shares while 78.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.11%. There are 78.52% institutions holding the APi Group Corporation stock share, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 16.52% of the shares, roughly 33.33 million APG shares worth $696.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.52% or 13.16 million shares worth $274.88 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.14 million shares estimated at $86.54 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.96% of the shares, roughly 3.96 million shares worth around $82.63 million.