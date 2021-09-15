Investors Could Make -42.86% On Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX: XPL) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX:XPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $0.63 changed hands at $0.07 or 12.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.82M. XPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -98.41% off its 52-week high of $1.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 41.27% up since then. When we look at Solitario Zinc Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 414.07K.

Analysts gave the Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XPL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Solitario Zinc Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX:XPL) trade information

Instantly XPL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6399 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 12.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.04%, with the 5-day performance at 14.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX:XPL) is 7.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XPL’s forecast low is $0.90 with $0.90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -42.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Solitario Zinc Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.34% over the past 6 months, a -66.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Solitario Zinc Corp. earnings to increase by 71.40%.

XPL Dividends

Solitario Zinc Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX:XPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.18% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares while 8.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.71%. There are 8.98% institutions holding the Solitario Zinc Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.28% of the shares, roughly 1.33 million XPL shares worth $0.89 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.65% or 0.97 million shares worth $0.65 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Jacob Discovery Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $0.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $0.53 million.