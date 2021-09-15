Investor Confidence Inclines As KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Shares Gain $0.15

In the last trading session, 1.06 million KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.40 changed hands at $0.15 or 6.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $251.62M. KULR’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.92% off its 52-week high of $3.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 60.42% up since then. When we look at KULR Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Analysts gave the KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KULR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KULR Technology Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Instantly KULR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.47 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 6.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.27%, with the 5-day performance at 3.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) is 6.67% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KULR’s forecast low is $4.50 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -108.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -87.5% for it to hit the projected low.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KULR Technology Group Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 287.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $570k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that KULR Technology Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $800k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 282.80%.

The 2021 estimates are for KULR Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.70%.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.85% of KULR Technology Group Inc. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.01%.