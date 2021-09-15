Investor Confidence Declines As LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) Shares Lose -$0.05

In the latest trading session, 1.72 million LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.42 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.34M. LMFA’s current price is a discount, trading about -318.55% off its 52-week high of $18.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.42, which suggests the last value was 45.25% up since then. When we look at LM Funding America Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Instantly LMFA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.83 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted -1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) is -5.50% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -52.30%. The 2021 estimates are for LM Funding America Inc. earnings to increase by 49.10%.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 14.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.12% of LM Funding America Inc. shares while 13.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.73%. There are 13.67% institutions holding the LM Funding America Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.84% of the shares, roughly 99643.0 LMFA shares worth $0.43 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 77588.0 shares worth $0.33 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 53754.0 shares worth around $0.24 million.