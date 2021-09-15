Investing In 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 2.0 million 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.55 changing hands around $0.88 or 15.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $206.27M. ATNF’s current price is a discount, trading about -99.24% off its 52-week high of $13.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.90, which suggests the last value was 70.99% up since then. When we look at 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 517.57K.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Instantly ATNF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.70 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 15.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 107.69%, with the 5-day performance at -12.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) is -27.03% down.

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.56% of 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares while 7.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.42%. There are 7.03% institutions holding the 180 Life Sciences Corp. stock share, with Boothbay Fund Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.42% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million ATNF shares worth $4.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.16% or 0.39 million shares worth $3.9 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $2.06 million under it, the former controlled 0.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.67 million.