INDP Stock: More Upside For Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I (NASDAQ: INDP)?

In the latest trading session, 71.4 million Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I (NASDAQ:INDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.55 changing hands around $11.48 or 162.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.89M. INDP’s current price is a discount, trading about -98.38% off its 52-week high of $36.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.84, which suggests the last value was 63.13% up since then. When we look at Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 925.63K.

Analysts gave the Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I (INDP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INDP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I (NASDAQ:INDP) trade information

Instantly INDP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.63 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 162.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.77%, with the 5-day performance at -19.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I (NASDAQ:INDP) is -14.51% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INDP’s forecast low is $52.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -180.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -180.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I (INDP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.10% over the past 6 months, a 173.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I earnings to increase by 85.50%.

INDP Dividends

Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I (NASDAQ:INDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.77% of Lyxor Stoxx Eurp 600 IndGd&Sv ETF AccA/I shares while 4.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.18%.