Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.01 changed hands at $0.77 or 5.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $356.64M. IMPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.05% off its 52-week high of $34.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.90, which suggests the last value was 56.9% up since then. When we look at Impel NeuroPharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 493.98K.

Analysts gave the Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (IMPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IMPL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Impel NeuroPharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) trade information

Instantly IMPL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.88 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 5.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.73%, with the 5-day performance at -12.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) is 12.35% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IMPL’s forecast low is $37.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -243.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -131.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (IMPL) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts are of the opinion that Impel NeuroPharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.65 million.

IMPL Dividends

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 16.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.20% of Impel NeuroPharma Inc. shares while 76.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.51%. There are 76.79% institutions holding the Impel NeuroPharma Inc. stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 19.49% of the shares, roughly 3.8 million IMPL shares worth $33.65 million.

Norwest Venture Partners XIV, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.77% or 3.08 million shares worth $27.23 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.31 million shares estimated at $4.72 million under it, the former controlled 1.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $1.14 million.