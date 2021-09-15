Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 1.78 million Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.95 changing hands around $0.47 or 6.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $420.30M. FIXX’s current price is a discount, trading about -91.7% off its 52-week high of $15.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.94, which suggests the last value was 25.28% up since then. When we look at Homology Medicines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 456.99K.

Analysts gave the Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FIXX as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Homology Medicines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.6.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) trade information

Instantly FIXX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.04 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 6.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.75%, with the 5-day performance at 0.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) is 7.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FIXX’s forecast low is $8.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -340.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Homology Medicines Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.50% over the past 6 months, a 35.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Homology Medicines Inc. will rise 3.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,117.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $720k. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Homology Medicines Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $720k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -26.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for Homology Medicines Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.40% per year.

FIXX Dividends

Homology Medicines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.61% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares while 69.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.85%. There are 69.78% institutions holding the Homology Medicines Inc. stock share, with 5AM Venture Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.95% of the shares, roughly 4.54 million FIXX shares worth $32.98 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.88% or 3.36 million shares worth $24.41 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.26 million shares estimated at $11.82 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $9.11 million.