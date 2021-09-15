Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $72.22 changing hands around $3.31 or 4.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.59B. HES’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.13% off its 52-week high of $91.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.82, which suggests the last value was 51.79% up since then. When we look at Hess Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Analysts gave the Hess Corporation (HES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended HES as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hess Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) trade information

Instantly HES is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 72.54 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 4.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.54%, with the 5-day performance at -1.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is -1.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $99.68, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HES’s forecast low is $70.00 with $125.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Hess Corporation (HES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hess Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.14% over the past 6 months, a 173.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -18.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hess Corporation will rise 169.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 196.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.47 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Hess Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.18 billion and $1.42 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Hess Corporation earnings to decrease by -641.90%.

HES Dividends

Hess Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01. The 1.45% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.45% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.87 per year.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.28% of Hess Corporation shares while 86.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.32%. There are 86.42% institutions holding the Hess Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.64% of the shares, roughly 35.92 million HES shares worth $2.54 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.57% or 29.52 million shares worth $2.09 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.2 million shares estimated at $580.39 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 7.8 million shares worth around $551.73 million.