G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 18.07 million G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.32 changing hands around $0.49 or 17.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.11M. GMVD’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.66% off its 52-week high of $5.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 95.78% up since then. When we look at G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 762.76K.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) trade information

Instantly GMVD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.85 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 17.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.04%, with the 5-day performance at -14.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) is 21.20% up.

GMVD Dividends

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 116.02% of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. shares while 69.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at -435.41%. There are 69.77% institutions holding the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million GMVD shares worth $0.42 million.

Psagot Investment House Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 90000.0 shares worth $0.33 million as of Jun 29, 2021.