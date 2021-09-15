Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FCUV) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.18 million Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.88 changing hands around $1.98 or 20.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $439.36M. FCUV’s current price is a discount, trading about -112.54% off its 52-week high of $25.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 98.32% up since then. When we look at Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.77 million.

Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FCUV) trade information

Instantly FCUV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -32.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 16.28 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 20.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 182.86%, with the 5-day performance at -32.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FCUV) is 41.43% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -164.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FCUV’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 62.12% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 62.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock (FCUV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock earnings to increase by 20.10%.

FCUV Dividends

Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FCUV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.41% of Focus Universal Inc. Common Stock shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.