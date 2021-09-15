Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) Is Worth A Shot If Youâ€™re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 5.21 million Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.89. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $107.39 changed hands at -$2.68 or -2.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $73.90B. FISVâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -18.58% off its 52-week high of $127.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $92.81, which suggests the last value was 13.58% up since then. When we look at Fiserv Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.00 million.

Analysts gave the Fiserv Inc. (FISV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended FISV as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fiserv Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.45.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) trade information

Instantly FISV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 117.42 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted -2.43% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.68%, with the 5-day performance at -6.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is -3.79% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $142.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FISVâ€™s forecast low is $116.00 with $161.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -49.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fiserv Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -13.48% over the past 6 months, a 25.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fiserv Inc. will rise 20.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.96 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Fiserv Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $4.06 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.10%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Fiserv Inc. earnings to decrease by -18.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.85% per year.

FISV Dividends

Fiserv Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Fiserv Inc. shares while 92.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.07%. There are 92.60% institutions holding the Fiserv Inc. stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.41% of the shares, roughly 62.3 million FISV shares worth $6.66 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.64% or 50.62 million shares worth $5.41 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. With 16.93 million shares estimated at $1.81 billion under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 14.03 million shares worth around $1.5 billion.