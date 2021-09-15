Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s per share price at $6.68 changed hands at -$0.28 or -4.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $580.43M. EVC’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.41% off its 52-week high of $8.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 81.29% up since then. When we look at Entravision Communications Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 853.03K.

Analysts gave the Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EVC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Entravision Communications Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) trade information

Instantly EVC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.56 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted -4.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 142.91%, with the 5-day performance at -11.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) is -8.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVC’s forecast low is $9.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Entravision Communications Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 57.92% over the past 6 months, a -4.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Entravision Communications Corporation will fall -10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 115.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $210.77 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Entravision Communications Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $215.35 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Entravision Communications Corporation earnings to increase by 80.00%.

EVC Dividends

Entravision Communications Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08. The 1.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 1.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.03 per year.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.88% of Entravision Communications Corporation shares while 76.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.33%. There are 76.41% institutions holding the Entravision Communications Corporation stock share, with American Century Companies, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 15.40% of the shares, roughly 9.5 million EVC shares worth $63.44 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.97% or 6.76 million shares worth $45.19 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were American Century Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 7.93 million shares estimated at $52.95 million under it, the former controlled 12.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $9.78 million.