DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Will Continue To Grow In 2021.

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $61.70 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.86B. XRAY’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.71% off its 52-week high of $69.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $41.52, which suggests the last value was 32.71% up since then. When we look at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended XRAY as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) trade information

Instantly XRAY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 62.99 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted -0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) is 5.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.94% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, XRAY’s forecast low is $64.00 with $79.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.73% for it to hit the projected low.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.43% over the past 6 months, a 60.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will fall -3.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.03 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $839.02 million and $1.08 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.20%. The 2021 estimates are for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. earnings to decrease by -132.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.35% per year.

XRAY Dividends

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08. The 0.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 0.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.69 per year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.33% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares while 97.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.37%. There are 97.05% institutions holding the DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.87% of the shares, roughly 23.73 million XRAY shares worth $1.51 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.82% or 17.07 million shares worth $1.09 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd. With 6.15 million shares estimated at $392.73 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 5.76 million shares worth around $367.28 million.