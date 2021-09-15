DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.67 changed hands at -$0.63 or -19.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $84.97M. DTEA’s current price is a discount, trading about -179.03% off its 52-week high of $7.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 71.54% up since then. When we look at DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 160.46K.

Analysts gave the DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DTEA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) trade information

Instantly DTEA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.70 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted -19.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.93%, with the 5-day performance at -8.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) is -14.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 98910.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DTEA’s forecast low is $4.59 with $4.59 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -71.91% for it to hit the projected low.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.20%. The 2021 estimates are for DAVIDsTEA Inc. earnings to decrease by -82.10%.

DTEA Dividends

DAVIDsTEA Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 29 and August 03.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.90% of DAVIDsTEA Inc. shares while 1.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.20%. There are 1.73% institutions holding the DAVIDsTEA Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.33% of the shares, roughly 85856.0 DTEA shares worth $0.32 million.

Group One Trading, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 49485.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were MSS Ser Tr-Footprints Discover Value Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.51 million under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 21923.0 shares worth around $82430.0.