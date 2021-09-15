Could The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 1.17 million The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.07 changing hands around $1.03 or 3.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.09B. MOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.6% off its 52-week high of $38.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.01, which suggests the last value was 51.59% up since then. When we look at The Mosaic Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.21 million.

Analysts gave the The Mosaic Company (MOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended MOS as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Mosaic Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.6.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) trade information

Instantly MOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 33.20 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 3.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.24%, with the 5-day performance at -0.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is -4.53% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MOS’s forecast low is $32.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -57.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.24% for it to hit the projected low.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Mosaic Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.00% over the past 6 months, a 471.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 47.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Mosaic Company will rise 595.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 140.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.78 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that The Mosaic Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.38 billion and $2.46 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 58.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.50%. The 2021 estimates are for The Mosaic Company earnings to increase by 160.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

MOS Dividends

The Mosaic Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 01. The 0.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.61% of The Mosaic Company shares while 79.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.06%. There are 79.59% institutions holding the The Mosaic Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.95% of the shares, roughly 37.81 million MOS shares worth $1.21 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.10% or 26.97 million shares worth $860.51 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 9.66 million shares estimated at $308.19 million under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 8.51 million shares worth around $271.47 million.