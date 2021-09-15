Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -27.52% Loss

In the last trading session, 24.84 million Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $9.41 changed hands at $2.62 or 38.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $91.18M. JCS’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.68% off its 52-week high of $11.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.70, which suggests the last value was 60.68% up since then. When we look at Communications Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 85080.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.13K.

Analysts gave the Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended JCS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Communications Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) trade information

Instantly JCS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 39.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.69 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 38.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 105.91%, with the 5-day performance at 39.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) is 37.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JCS’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Communications Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.38% over the past 6 months, a 178.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.16 million. 0 analysts are of the opinion that Communications Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.16 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Communications Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -817.60%.

JCS Dividends

Communications Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30. The 0.85% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.85% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.26 per year.

Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.16% of Communications Systems Inc. shares while 46.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.18%. There are 46.16% institutions holding the Communications Systems Inc. stock share, with Gamco Investors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.70% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million JCS shares worth $4.84 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.03% or 0.66 million shares worth $3.91 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. With 0.47 million shares estimated at $2.78 million under it, the former controlled 5.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd held about 3.69% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $2.05 million.