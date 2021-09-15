Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.4 million Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.01 changed hands at -$0.42 or -6.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $571.05M. CMRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -92.51% off its 52-week high of $11.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 63.06% up since then. When we look at Chimerix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 623.71K.

Analysts gave the Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CMRX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chimerix Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) trade information

Instantly CMRX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.13 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted -6.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.13%, with the 5-day performance at -7.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) is 4.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CMRX’s forecast low is $14.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -232.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -132.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chimerix Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.39% over the past 6 months, a -52.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chimerix Inc. will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 189.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 783.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.98 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Chimerix Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $39.92 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3,464.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Chimerix Inc. earnings to increase by 65.50%.

CMRX Dividends

Chimerix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.37% of Chimerix Inc. shares while 60.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.98%. There are 60.45% institutions holding the Chimerix Inc. stock share, with Point72 Asset Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.32% of the shares, roughly 4.58 million CMRX shares worth $44.18 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.29% or 4.56 million shares worth $43.97 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.12 million shares estimated at $20.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $15.04 million.