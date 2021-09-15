BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 2.01 million BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $34.38 changing hands around $3.11 or 9.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.22B. BRP’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.73% off its 52-week high of $40.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.79, which suggests the last value was 33.71% up since then. When we look at BRP Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 281.35K.

Analysts gave the BRP Group Inc. (BRP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BRP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BRP Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) trade information

Instantly BRP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 40.14 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 9.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.34%, with the 5-day performance at -18.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) is -10.78% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BRP’s forecast low is $29.00 with $44.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.65% for it to hit the projected low.

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BRP Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.71% over the past 6 months, a 81.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BRP Group Inc. will rise 9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 121.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $126.93 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that BRP Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $132.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.84 million and $69.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 92.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 90.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for BRP Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.90% per year.

BRP Dividends

BRP Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15.

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.95% of BRP Group Inc. shares while 93.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.09%. There are 93.61% institutions holding the BRP Group Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.53% of the shares, roughly 4.02 million BRP shares worth $107.2 million.

BAMCO Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.99% or 3.77 million shares worth $100.42 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Baron Small Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 3.0 million shares estimated at $79.95 million under it, the former controlled 6.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 5.10% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $64.02 million.