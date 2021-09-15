Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.93 million Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.44 changed hands at -$0.12 or -4.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $249.45M. AVTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -84.43% off its 52-week high of $4.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.98, which suggests the last value was 18.85% up since then. When we look at Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 548.40K.

Analysts gave the Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AVTX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) trade information

Instantly AVTX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.83 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted -4.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.03%, with the 5-day performance at -11.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) is -10.80% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.46% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AVTX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -186.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -104.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Avalo Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.19% over the past 6 months, a -45.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. will fall -5.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $810k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $800k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.5 million and $1.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -46.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -46.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -154.40%.

AVTX Dividends

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s Major holders