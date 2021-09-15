Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3420.00 changed hands at -$30.0 or -0.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1754.77B. AMZN’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.32% off its 52-week high of $3773.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $2871.00, which suggests the last value was 16.05% up since then. When we look at Amazon.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.31 million.

Analysts gave the Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 50 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 7 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AMZN as a Hold, 41 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Amazon.com Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $9.01.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Instantly AMZN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3,549.99 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted -0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.93%, with the 5-day performance at -1.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is 4.74% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4158.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMZN’s forecast low is $3775.00 with $5000.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amazon.com Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.58% over the past 6 months, a 24.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amazon.com Inc. will fall -27.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 39 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $111.71 billion. 39 analysts are of the opinion that Amazon.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $142.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $96.14 billion and $125.56 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 101.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Amazon.com Inc. earnings to increase by 81.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.77% per year.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.61% of Amazon.com Inc. shares while 59.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.24%. There are 59.82% institutions holding the Amazon.com Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.46% of the shares, roughly 32.73 million AMZN shares worth $112.59 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.44% or 27.55 million shares worth $94.77 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 12.11 million shares estimated at $41.65 billion under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 8.9 million shares worth around $30.63 billion.