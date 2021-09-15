ALF Stock: More Upside For Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF)?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.14 changed hands at -$0.64 or -8.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $117.67M. ALF’s last price was a discount, traded about -215.13% off its 52-week high of $22.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.41, which suggests the last value was 66.25% up since then. When we look at Alfi Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 15.95 million.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) trade information

Instantly ALF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.69 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 subtracted -8.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 146.21%, with the 5-day performance at -12.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) is -0.70% down.

ALF Dividends

Alfi Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.27% of Alfi Inc. shares while 2.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.83%. There are 2.96% institutions holding the Alfi Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.44% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million ALF shares worth $3.43 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.68% or 0.11 million shares worth $1.61 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $2.55 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 59800.0 shares worth around $0.88 million.