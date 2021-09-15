Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 4.95 million Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $47.25 changing hands around $1.94 or 4.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.02B. ASOâ€™s last price was a premium, traded about 1.46% off its 52-week high of $46.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.05, which suggests the last value was 74.5% up since then. When we look at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Analysts gave the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ASO as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Instantly ASO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 47.27 on Tuesday, 09/14/21 added 4.28% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 118.57%, with the 5-day performance at 0.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) is 22.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ASOâ€™s forecast low is $40.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -31.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 86.85% over the past 6 months, a 47.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 32.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. will fall -17.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.4 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $1.64 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.26 billion and $1.6 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. earnings to increase by 178.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.32% of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares while 98.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.07%. There are 98.75% institutions holding the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 31.21% of the shares, roughly 28.75 million ASO shares worth $1.19 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.25% or 11.28 million shares worth $465.1 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.91 million shares estimated at $106.37 million under it, the former controlled 3.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.55% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $58.72 million.