ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -57.12% Loss

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $57.28 changed hands at -$1.41 or -2.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.69B. ZIMâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -5.27% off its 52-week high of $60.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.87, which suggests the last value was 81.02% up since then. When we look at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Analysts gave the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ZIM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $6.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Instantly ZIM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 60.30 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -2.40% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 432.36%, with the 5-day performance at 8.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is 43.11% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZIMâ€™s forecast low is $50.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -57.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.71% for it to hit the projected low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 143.81% over the past 6 months, a 520.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 141.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.62 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.67 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.01 billion and $1.36 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 158.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 96.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. earnings to increase by 513.10%.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 16 and November 22.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.27% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares while 38.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.97%. There are 38.25% institutions holding the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock share, with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 12.37% of the shares, roughly 14.23 million ZIM shares worth $639.4 million.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.73% or 3.14 million shares worth $141.26 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Evermore Global Value Fd and Driehaus Small Cap Growth Fund. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $6.38 million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Driehaus Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 88349.0 shares worth around $3.97 million.