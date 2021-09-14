WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.69 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.54B. WSC’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.89% off its 52-week high of $30.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.73, which suggests the last value was 45.17% up since then. When we look at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Analysts gave the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WSC as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) trade information

Instantly WSC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.26 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -0.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.91%, with the 5-day performance at -2.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is 2.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WSC’s forecast low is $30.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.57% for it to hit the projected low.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.46% over the past 6 months, a 70.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $467.83 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $481.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $417.31 million and $437.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.90%.

The 2021 estimates are for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 418.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 60.43% per year.

WSC Dividends

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.33% of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares while 92.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.48%. There are 92.48% institutions holding the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.00% of the shares, roughly 20.37 million WSC shares worth $567.59 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 17.35 million shares worth $483.65 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. With 6.39 million shares estimated at $177.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held about 2.52% of the shares, roughly 5.7 million shares worth around $158.76 million.