Why To Invest In Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.55 changed hands at -$0.34 or -0.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.03B. ACGL’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.56% off its 52-week high of $42.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.41, which suggests the last value was 30.7% up since then. When we look at Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Analysts gave the Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ACGL as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.75.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) trade information

Instantly ACGL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 40.47 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.59%, with the 5-day performance at 1.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is -4.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACGL’s forecast low is $44.00 with $59.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arch Capital Group Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.73% over the past 6 months, a 143.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arch Capital Group Ltd. will rise 158.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.22 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.73 billion and $1.66 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Arch Capital Group Ltd. earnings to decrease by -14.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 56.92% per year.

ACGL Dividends

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.80% of Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares while 99.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.29%. There are 99.43% institutions holding the Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock share, with Artisan Partners Limited Partnership the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.84% of the shares, roughly 35.67 million ACGL shares worth $1.37 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.67% or 35.01 million shares worth $1.34 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Artisan International Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 21.38 million shares estimated at $820.21 million under it, the former controlled 5.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 10.87 million shares worth around $417.2 million.