Why China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2021

In the last trading session, 11.81 million China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.12 changed hands at $0.05 or 1.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.53M. CLEU’s last price was a discount, traded about -214.74% off its 52-week high of $9.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.58, which suggests the last value was 49.36% up since then. When we look at China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Instantly CLEU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.85 on Monday, 09/13/21 added 1.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.17%, with the 5-day performance at -2.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is 65.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.55 days.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 135.80%.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.85% of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares while 1.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.89%. There are 1.37% institutions holding the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock share, with Blueshift Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.72% of the shares, roughly 45907.0 CLEU shares worth $0.14 million.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 44768.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2021.