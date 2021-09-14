When Will Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 8.32 million Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $2.10 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $360.84M. CIDM’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.95% off its 52-week high of $2.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 78.57% up since then. When we look at Cinedigm Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 14.07 million.

Analysts gave the Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CIDM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cinedigm Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Instantly CIDM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.21 on Monday, 09/13/21 added 0.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 225.68%, with the 5-day performance at 5.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) is 14.75% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CIDM’s forecast low is $3.50 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -66.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cinedigm Corp. will rise 85.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.65 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cinedigm Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $12.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.02 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 110.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Cinedigm Corp. earnings to decrease by -44.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CIDM Dividends

Cinedigm Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.77% of Cinedigm Corp. shares while 12.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.70%. There are 12.68% institutions holding the Cinedigm Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.02% of the shares, roughly 5.08 million CIDM shares worth $6.55 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.53% or 4.24 million shares worth $5.47 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.54 million shares estimated at $4.57 million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $1.68 million.