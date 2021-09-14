What Is The Performance Outlook For Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 15.13 million Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.10. With the company’s per share price at $6.38 changed hands at -$0.17 or -2.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $411.83M. ANY’s last price was a discount, traded about -87.77% off its 52-week high of $11.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.23, which suggests the last value was 80.72% up since then. When we look at Sphere 3D Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 19.51 million.

Analysts gave the Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ANY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sphere 3D Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Instantly ANY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.61 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -2.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 346.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) is 62.76% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANY’s forecast low is $40.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -526.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -526.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sphere 3D Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018 will be $24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.72 million and $21.74 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 66.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Sphere 3D Corp. earnings to increase by 38.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.09% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares while 2.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.24%. There are 2.06% institutions holding the Sphere 3D Corp. stock share, with Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.50% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million ANY shares worth $2.36 million.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.40% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 4117.0 shares estimated at $10745.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.