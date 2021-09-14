VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIH) Gain 1.78%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $10.32 changing hands around $0.18 or 1.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $270.84M. VIHâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -118.6% off its 52-week high of $22.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.60, which suggests the last value was 6.98% up since then. When we look at VPC Impact Acquisition Holdingsâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) trade information

Instantly VIH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.99 on Monday, 09/13/21 added 1.78% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.60%, with the 5-day performance at -9.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) is 1.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.78 days.

VIH Dividends

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings shares while 68.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.72%. There are 68.72% institutions holding the VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 17.42% of the shares, roughly 3.61 million VIH shares worth $46.93 million.

Alpine Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.57% or 2.81 million shares worth $36.55 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.67 million shares estimated at $21.64 million under it, the former controlled 8.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund held about 5.15% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $13.87 million.