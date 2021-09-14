Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -4.08% Decline

In the latest trading session, 2.31 million Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.53 changed hands at -$0.58 or -4.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.82B. VIPS’s current price is a discount, trading about -239.99% off its 52-week high of $46.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.02, which suggests the last value was 3.77% up since then. When we look at Vipshop Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.99 million.

Analysts gave the Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended VIPS as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Instantly VIPS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.65 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -4.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.80%, with the 5-day performance at -8.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is -15.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $135.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VIPS’s forecast low is $97.20 with $230.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1605.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -618.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vipshop Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.16% over the past 6 months, a 10.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vipshop Holdings Limited will fall -6.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.92 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Vipshop Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $6.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.56 billion and $5.52 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Vipshop Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 45.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.95% per year.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 11 and November 15.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.89% of Vipshop Holdings Limited shares while 58.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.04%. There are 58.99% institutions holding the Vipshop Holdings Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.67% of the shares, roughly 21.97 million VIPS shares worth $441.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.62% or 15.67 million shares worth $314.75 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd. With 5.83 million shares estimated at $179.35 million under it, the former controlled 0.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 5.83 million shares worth around $117.03 million.