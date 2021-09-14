Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.88 changed hands at -$0.71 or -3.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.69B. TTCF’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.06% off its 52-week high of $28.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.09, which suggests the last value was 29.12% up since then. When we look at Tattooed Chef Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Analysts gave the Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TTCF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tattooed Chef Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) trade information

Instantly TTCF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.96 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.15%, with the 5-day performance at -9.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) is -2.12% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TTCF’s forecast low is $18.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tattooed Chef Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.01% over the past 6 months, a -1,314.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 61.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.95 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Tattooed Chef Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $71.75 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 81.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Tattooed Chef Inc. earnings to increase by 962.80%.

TTCF Dividends

Tattooed Chef Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.03% of Tattooed Chef Inc. shares while 16.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.37%. There are 16.70% institutions holding the Tattooed Chef Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.36% of the shares, roughly 2.76 million TTCF shares worth $59.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.49% or 2.04 million shares worth $43.76 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.14 million shares estimated at $24.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $22.99 million.