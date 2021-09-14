Should You Invest In Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) In 2021?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.63. With the company’s per share price at $3.07 changed hands at -$0.1 or -3.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $459.92M. KXIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -336.48% off its 52-week high of $13.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 86.32% up since then. When we look at Kaixin Auto Holdings’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.28 million.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Instantly KXIN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.40 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -3.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.69%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is -0.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1 days.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Kaixin Auto Holdings earnings to increase by 90.90%.

KXIN Dividends

Kaixin Auto Holdings is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 30.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.11% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares while 0.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.44%. There are 0.68% institutions holding the Kaixin Auto Holdings stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 55848.0 KXIN shares worth $0.18 million.

Paloma Partners Management Co holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 44404.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 52872.0 shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 31869.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.