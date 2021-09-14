SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.12 million SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $5.49 changed hands at -$0.27 or -4.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $84.33M. SBET’s last price was a discount, traded about -225.68% off its 52-week high of $17.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.02, which suggests the last value was 63.21% up since then. When we look at SharpLink Gaming Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) trade information

Instantly SBET was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.52 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -4.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 77.10%, with the 5-day performance at -5.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) is -13.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 71850.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.00%. The 2021 estimates are for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. earnings to decrease by -679.60%.

SBET Dividends

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.92% of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. shares while 0.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.64%.