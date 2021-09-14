SGRP Stock: More Upside For SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP)?

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.62 changing hands around $0.04 or 2.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.00M. SGRP’s current price is a discount, trading about -138.27% off its 52-week high of $3.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 59.26% up since then. When we look at SPAR Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.29 million.

Analysts gave the SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SGRP as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SPAR Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) trade information

Instantly SGRP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7800 on Monday, 09/13/21 added 2.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.39%, with the 5-day performance at -12.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) is -16.40% down.

SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.90%. The 2021 estimates are for SPAR Group Inc. earnings to increase by 39.20%.

SGRP Dividends

SPAR Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19.

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.87% of SPAR Group Inc. shares while 6.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.57%. There are 6.98% institutions holding the SPAR Group Inc. stock share, with RBF Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.19% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million SGRP shares worth $1.28 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 79437.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.