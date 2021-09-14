Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE).

In the latest trading session, 5.14 million Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.36. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $24.52 changing hands around $0.26 or 1.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.37B. SPCEâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -156.12% off its 52-week high of $62.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.27, which suggests the last value was 41.8% up since then. When we look at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.21 million.

Analysts gave the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SPCE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Instantly SPCE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 26.83 on Monday, 09/13/21 added 1.09% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.23%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is -6.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.31% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SPCEâ€™s forecast low is $20.00 with $51.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -107.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -30.29% over the past 6 months, a -16.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. will rise 17.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 820.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.64 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $100k.

The 2021 estimates are for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -166.00%.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.61% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares while 25.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.87%. There are 25.95% institutions holding the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.77% of the shares, roughly 11.48 million SPCE shares worth $351.65 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.25% or 5.41 million shares worth $165.69 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.64 million shares estimated at $111.61 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $96.28 million.